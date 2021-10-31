Trunk or Treat at Panama City’s oldest comic book shop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The costumes were out at the Comic Emporium in Panama City Sunday night.

The Comic Emporium has been in business for 21-years but has only been at its current location for about two and a half years.

Duncan Alex Ray is the Comic Emporium’s event coordinator and he said he is glad the event is back in full force after Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year is our biggest year yet,” Ray said. “This year we have more people who showed up to volunteer. We’ve even got more people in costume this year, which is really awesome. I love the fact that we have this many cosplayers coming out and we have them of all ages.”

Kathren Johnson said she always had a Halloween party at her house until Michael hit in 2018.

“We had one planned,” Johnson said. “It was supposed to be the day after Hurricane Michael and it obviously didn’t happen and when we had to move around so much we didn’t seem to stay in one place long enough while we were recovering to have trick or treaters come up because kids gotta get used to your place first.”

Johnson said she is so thankful to be back.

“It kinda feels like home again,” Johnson said. “I’ll just say that. I’ve missed this. I’ve missed the kids, I’ve missed the costumes and I’m just glad we are back to it, this little bit of normalcy back.”