Trumbull Plans 2020 House Re- Election Bid Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - <News Service of Florida>

After facing only a write-in opponent in the November election, state Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, is gearing up to run again for the House in 2020.

Trumbull opened a campaign account this week to seek another term in Bay County’s House District 6, according to the state Division of Elections website.