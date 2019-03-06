Trumbull Plans 2020 House Re- Election Bid
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - <News Service of Florida>
After facing only a write-in opponent in the November election, state Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, is gearing up to run again for the House in 2020.
Trumbull opened a campaign account this week to seek another term in Bay County’s House District 6, according to the state Division of Elections website.
