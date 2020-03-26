True Soul band holds free virtual concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City based band, True Soul, is using social media to spread joy through music.

“I was sitting around the house and I was thinking you know, live music doesn’t really have to die,” True Soul lead singer Glenn Belser said.

Three band members held a virtual concert via Facebook on Wednesday in hopes of taking people’s mind off of COVID-19.

“Every time you pick up social media you hear all this grief and despair so we was just trying to put something, you know, give people something else,” True Soul band member Lindsay Brown said.

The award winning local band hoped to soothe viewers.

“Any time people are feeling sad or anything they can always tune in and hear us singing and it always just picks them up,” True Soul band member Cassandra Myers said.

The band is used to playing in bars and clubs, making Belser’s front yard a unique concert venue.

“It’s a little different I mean the crowd participation is a little different… as long as somebody’s watching us and getting pleasure out of it so are we,” Belser said.

True Soul plans to stream live concerts via their Facebook page every Wednesday afternoon until they are able to perform in person again.

