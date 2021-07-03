Truck drives over woman lying on beach near The Red Bar in Walton County

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A pickup truck drove over a woman lying on the beach near The Red Bar Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol report states a 21-year-old Lake Worth woman was lying on the beach when a silver F-150 pickup truck drove over her. The right front tire rolled across the woman’s backside.

The woman was removed from underneath the truck and transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

FHP Lt. Jason King said driving is allowed on the beach in some sections in Walton County, primarily in Grayton Beach. There are two permits issued for driving on the beach — one is for driving only and the other is for driving to launch a boat.

