Tropical Storm Sally Forms

Wind: wind gusts to tropical-storm-force are possible across the

The southern portion of the Florida peninsula today, especially over

The Florida keys. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the

Watch area in the Florida panhandle by Sunday night.

Rainfall: sally is expected to produce total rainfall of 3 to 6

Inches with isolated 8-inch amounts over the Florida keys through

Tonight with 2 to 4 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches

Across southern Florida and the western Florida coast to the Tampa

Bay metro area. This rainfall will produce flash and urban flooding

Across southern Florida and prolong high flows and ongoing minor

Flooding on rivers across central Florida.

Sally is expected to produce through Tuesday rainfall of 3 to 6

Inches with localized amounts of 8 inches along the gulf coast from

The Florida peninsula to southeast Louisiana and 2 to 4 inches

Further inland over far southern Alabama, Mississippi, and southeast

Louisiana. This is expected to be a slow-moving system that will

Likely continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flooding

Near the central gulf coast through the middle of next week. Flash,

Urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and minor to

Isolated moderate flooding on rivers is likely.