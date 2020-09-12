Tropical Storm Sally Forms

Wind: wind gusts to tropical-storm-force are possible across the
The southern portion of the Florida peninsula today, especially over
The Florida keys. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the
Watch area in the Florida panhandle by Sunday night.
Rainfall: sally is expected to produce total rainfall of 3 to 6
Inches with isolated 8-inch amounts over the Florida keys through
Tonight with 2 to 4 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches
Across southern Florida and the western Florida coast to the Tampa
Bay metro area. This rainfall will produce flash and urban flooding
Across southern Florida and prolong high flows and ongoing minor
Flooding on rivers across central Florida.
Sally is expected to produce through Tuesday rainfall of 3 to 6
Inches with localized amounts of 8 inches along the gulf coast from
The Florida peninsula to southeast Louisiana and 2 to 4 inches
Further inland over far southern Alabama, Mississippi, and southeast
Louisiana. This is expected to be a slow-moving system that will
Likely continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flooding
Near the central gulf coast through the middle of next week. Flash,
Urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and minor to
Isolated moderate flooding on rivers is likely.