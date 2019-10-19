Tropical Storm Nestor nears the Panhandle, minor changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tropical Storm Nestor is gradually losing its tropical characteristics as maximum sustained winds weaken to 50 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 a.m. CDT, Nestor is located about 75 miles southwest of Apalachicola and is moving northweast at 17 mph. The pressure of the system is at 998 mb.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued west of the Okaloose and Walton County line.

A storm surge warning is still in effect for areas east of Indian Pass, FL.

Impacts have not changed. Expect 2-4” of rain, winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, a storm surge of 2-5′ and the potential for an isolated tornado on the eastern Panhandle.

