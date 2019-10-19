Tropical Storm Nestor impacts felt throughout Franklin County

SAINT GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB)–Areas like Franklin County have been dealing with the impacts of Tropical Storm Nestor all evening. Currently, all beaches are closed as double red flags fly.

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says extra deputies will being patrolling to assist those in need.

By 6:00 p.m., waves were reaching around 2 to 3 feet, and they’re expected to reach 6-8 feet at the peak of the storm.

After the storm passes, there is an increased risk of rip currents. There is also an increased risk of storm surge which is expected to be around 2 to 5 feet in the coastal areas of Franklin County.

There are evacuation orders in place for campgrounds. Anyone living in a camper is encouraged to get to higher grounds as the storm passes through.

Residents are urged to drive with caution. If you approached flooded roads, turn around. Drivers cannot accurately tell how deep flood waters are.

The Sheriff’s Office also advises residents to stay away from Alligator Point Road which may erode due to storm surge.

The Sheriff’s Office is manning all bridges. If winds hit a sustained windspeed of 45 mph, all bridges will be closed.

Residents are encouraged to be cautious and avoid low lying areas. For more information, visit www.franklinemergencymanagement.com.