Tropical Storm Nestor 4 PM Update

The Track of the Storm has been shifted south and east in the latest update. The strongest part of the system will be east of the center. There-fore if you are located to the North or West of where the center goes you will see less impacts from this storm. The overall forecast has not changed for our area.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation of

Up to 5 feet above ground level beginning this evening along the

Florida gulf coast from Indian pass to clear-water beach, where a

Storm surge warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should

Follow advice given by local officials.

Tropical storm force winds are likely later today and tonight

Along portions of the Florida gulf coast, where tropical storm

Warnings are in effect. Regardless of the exact track and intensity

Of the system, these winds will cover a large area, especially east

Of the center.

Isolated flash flooding is possible along the central and eastern

Gulf coast and southeast united states coast from late tonight

Through Sunday.

Wind and coastal flooding hazards along the U.S. East coast will

Be covered by non-tropical watches and warnings issued by local NWS

Offices, since the system is expected to lose its tropical

Characteristics after it moves inland along the gulf coast.