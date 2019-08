PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory shows as of Wednesday, August 28, at 4 a.m., Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to produce tropical storm force winds in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The maximum sustained winds will reach 60 mph.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The advisory states Dorian is predicted to move to the east of Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday.