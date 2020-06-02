Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Cristobal officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center put out an advisory at 12:30 p.m. ET saying Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Depression Three had strengthened to become Cristobal. As of 5 p.m. ET, the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is about 140 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico. It’s moving south at about 3 mph.

The latest track from the NHC brings Cristobal back south and onshore again in Mexico by Wednesday and Thursday, which would weaken the storm.

According to the NHC, Cristobal has already brought deadly flooding to parts of Guatemala and El Salvador. It’s expected to bring more heavy rain to parts of southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Cristobal is the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which started on Monday. It’s the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic season since the NHC started naming storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Latest Local News Video

    Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf"

    DA announces findings in alleged excess force incident involving Atlanta Police officers

    Thumbnail for the video titled "DA announces findings in alleged excess force incident involving Atlanta Police officers"

    LEO news conference

    Thumbnail for the video titled "LEO news conference"

    ‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: 9 officers injured, 65 arrested during violent scene in Providence

    Thumbnail for the video titled "‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: 9 officers injured, 65 arrested during violent scene in Providence"

    VIDEO NOW: Gov. Raimondo addresses violence in Providence

    Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO NOW: Gov. Raimondo addresses violence in Providence"
    More Local News