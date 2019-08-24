Tropical Atlantic starting to heat up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center is continuing to issue advisories on Tropical Depression Chantal, while watching two additional areas in the tropics for development.

So far, the month of August has been relatively quiet in terms of tropical activity thanks to dry air and high wind shear over parts of the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Chantal will continue to churn in the Atlantic without making much progress over the next few days, and will likely dissipate completely by Sunday night.

The second area is Invest 99-L, which is situated roughly 1,100 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and looking better defined on satellite imagery as of Friday night.

Invest 99-L, located 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands

Environmental conditions do look more favorable for development over the weekend when it’s likely to form into a Tropical Depression. The forecast track of Invest 99-L will generally be to the west-northwest at roughly 15 mph, and by Wednesday it will approach the Windward Islands.

Invest 99-L forecast spaghetti model plots

While Invest 99-L doesn’t look to pose a threat to the panhandle, the 13 First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor its progress and keep you updated.

The third area in the tropics worth watching is a broad area of low pressure, Invest 98-L, near the southeast coast of Florida which continues to produce showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas and parts of the Florida peninsula.

Invest 98-L, located near southeastern Florida

This system is forecast to move north-northeast along the east coast of Florida before curving more eastward toward the Atlantic by Sunday. During this time, it’s expected to strengthen slightly and we could see a second Tropical Depression form over the weekend.

Invest 98-L forecast spaghetti model plots

Regardless of development for Invest 98-L, heavy rain will continue to plague the northern Bahamas, and most of south and central Florida through the next few days. This system also poses no direct threat to the panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center says an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is schedule to investigate this system on Saturday, if necessary.

If either, or both, system(s) develop into a Tropical Storm, the first would be named Dorian and the second would be named Erin.