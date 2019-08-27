Troopers still seeking suspect in May 5 fatal crash

Troopers are still trying to find a man they say was behind the wheel during a fatal hit and run crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking Franklin Naun Caballero Velasquez, 25, of Freeport, Florida in connection with a wreck at US 331 and Sparkleberry Lane in Walton County.

Velasquez was heading north on Highway 331 when he hit and killed 25-year-old Jacob Dixon, troopers wrote.

Velasquez was seen by witnesses leaving the scene and Dixon was pronounced dead a short time later.

Troopers released a photograph and a wanted poster of Velasquez Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Caballero is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (850)245-1407 or by dialing FHP (347) on their cellular phone.

Anyone with information may also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS (8477).