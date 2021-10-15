Troopers searching for suspect in Washington Co. hit and run

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in a hit and run that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

Troopers said the 49-year-old was headed south on County 273 when they were struck by a vehicle at about 10:30 Thursday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Troopers said it is possibly a blue Nissan Rogue from 2014 through 2019.

Investigators said the bicyclist was rushed to a hospital and is recovering.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call *FHP.