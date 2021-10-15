Troopers searching for suspect in Washington Co. hit and run

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in a hit and run that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

Troopers said the 49-year-old was headed south on County 273 when they were struck by a vehicle at about 10:30 Thursday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Troopers said it is possibly a blue Nissan Rogue from 2014 through 2019.

Investigators said the bicyclist was rushed to a hospital and is recovering.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call *FHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

The Ark hosts fundraiser to support drug rehab

PCBPD awaiting new infrared thermometers and smart boards

Meet the new FDLE Special Agent in Charge for the Panhandle

Jackson Hospital officials want to implement a pandemic wing

Walton Fair brings more foot traffic to DeFuniak Springs

Surfside Middle School students get hands-on experience in St. Andrew Bay

More Local News

Don't Miss