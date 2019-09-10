Troopers investigating crash that killed Chipley teen

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– An early morning car accident in Holmes County took the life of a Chipley teenager.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 79 and East Martin Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Joshua Webb was traveling northbound on State 79 when he veered into the southbound lanes and collided with a culvert.

His vehicle then became airborne—ejecting him from the car. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators say Webb’s vehicle struck a deer during the crash. But the deer did not cause the crash. They added that Webb had already begun veering off the road before hitting the deer.

“He crossed the center line at what appears to be a high rate of speed, cross the center line, ran into a ditch on the opposite side of the roadway basically on the southbound side, then ran into a deer, struck a culvert and the truck overturned, went airborne and overturned,” said Robert Cannon, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol.



The teenager died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.