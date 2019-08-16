Triumph Gulf Coast Approves Major Project in Walton County

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)- With most discussions these days about hurricane recovery, there is still work to be done following the BP oil spill in 2010.

Triumph Gulf Coast Board members some big decisions today about spending money set aside for those projects.

Walton County officials have been sitting at the edge of their seat. For years they have been attempting to get an infrastructure project here along U.S. 331. Officials say it would bring major economic development and sustain growth for years to come. And, the board decided they approve.

“Right now, we talked about it being an economic desert because when you look down 331 from I-10, there is essentially no business there,” said Bill Imfeld, Walton County Economic Development Alliance, Executive Director.

The reason there is no business in that area is that there’s a lack of water and sewer. Businesses can’t develop without utilities.

“The demand for commercial on highway 331 is very very strong. The problem is closing the gap with the availability of utilities on that four lanes of the highway,” stated Cliff Knauer, Walton county resident.

“We’ve got natural gas. We’ve got electricity. We’ve got WiFi. We have no water and sewer capacity. This will take care of that,” shared Imfeld.

The asking price is $1.7 million. That money will be used across four miles of U.S. 331 from DeFuniak Springs to Freeport.

“We need jobs for Walton county and other parts of the panhandle. We need good jobs. We need diversification and that’s what this is going to do. It’s going to give us the opportunity to make things available for lots of places,” said Imfeld.

At the next meeting, the Triumph Board and the Walton County officials will work on the terms of the agreement.