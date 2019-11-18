Trial set for PCB woman accused of killing boyfriend

The murder trial for a Panama City Beach woman accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during an argument begins this week.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said 31-year-old Tiffany Jones was arguing with Jonathan Vasta when she used a kitchen knife to open her bedroom door. Vasta apparently used the knife because the door didn’t have a doorknob.

As the argument continued, Jones allegedly lost control and stabbed Vasta in the neck. She was later charged with murder.

Jury selection was done on Monday. The trial is set to begin on Thursday.