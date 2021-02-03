Trial for Lynn Haven mayor moved to May

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The trial for the former mayor of Lynn Haven and the town’s former attorney is now scheduled for May.

Margo Anderson and former City Attorney Adam Albritton are each facing multiple counts in federal court of fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Federal prosecutors said the pair were part of a kickback scheme involving local contractors and city projects that took place both before and after Hurricane Michael. Five other individuals, including former City Manager Mike White, the city’s former leisure services director David Horton and two local business owners have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Albritton and the prosecution asked Judge Mark Walker to postpone the trial for 90 days. Anderson, opposed the request for several reasons including the “emotional and physical toll” the case is having on the former mayor and the health of one of the witnesses.

Judge Mark Walker ruled that the trial will take place on May 3. He also ordered the parties to confer with the counsel for the witness to see if there was a conflict in the new trial date.