Trial for former Lynn Haven Mayor, city attorney postponed

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The trial for the former mayor of Lynn Haven and the former city attorney has been postponed.

Judge Mark Walker ruled the trial for Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton, which was scheduled for October, will now take place at a later date.

Prosecutors and the defense will meet this month with Judge Walker to set a new date for the trial.

Albritton and Anderson are accused of multiple counts of fraud. Prosecutors say they took bribes from local construction companies to steer city business toward the companies.

The sentencing for the five other suspects in the case is now scheduled to take place December 14th.