Trial for former Jackson County deputy now set for May

Zach Wester

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s trial is now set for May.

Zachary Wester was arrested in 2018 and accused of planting drugs on innocent people.

The reported acts date back to 2016.

In January of this year, 23 more counts were filed against Wester, bringing the total number to 76 counts.

Wester is facing several different charges including racketeering activity, official misconduct/ misuse of public office, perjury, fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, and false imprisonment.

His trial is now set to begin on May 10.

