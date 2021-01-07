Trial date set for defendant in Edward Ross murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A court date has been set for one of the defendants charged with the murder of Edward Ross. Ross was shot and killed on December 29, 2019 in his Panama City Beach home during an armed robbery. Five suspects were arrested and all charged with murder.

On Thursday, one of the defendants, Andre Bivins, appeared in court. Bivins is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm or weapon and home invasion robbery. The judge has scheduled his trial for July 19, 2021.

Another defendant in the case, Jorge Perez, was also due in court on Thursday. Perez is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm or weapon and home invasion robbery as well. He was unable to appear due to being in quarantine. Perez will instead appear in court on March 4, 2021 for a pre-trial hearing.