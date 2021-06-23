Trial begins in Holmes County murder case

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The trial began in the second-degree murder case of a Jackson County man.

Jeremie Odell Peters, 44, and and two others are accused of murdering a 51-year old Raul Ambriz Guillen of Dothan. Investigators said Guillen was last seen at Peter’s home in Graceville last July.

They found Guillen’s body last August, buried in a shallow grave off Kirkland in Northeast Holmes County. Peters is charged with principal to second-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

The trial is expected to last through Thursday.