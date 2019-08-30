Tri-state area law enforcement bands together this Labor Day weekend

CAMPBELLTON, Fla (WMBB)– Labor day is one of the deadliest times to be on U.S. Roadways. Law enforcement from Florida, Georgia, and Alabama pledged to work together to keep impaired drivers off the roads.



Officers from the tri-state area gathered for the 28th Annual ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign. Their goal is to crack-down on drunk and unsafe driving this Labor Day weekend.



“We have an increase in traffic, an increase of people being on the roadways and unfortunately with an increase in traveling we have an increase of traffic crashes and fatalities, unfortunately,” said Andrew Johnson, Law Enforcement Liaison for District 3 of Florida Department of Transportation.



Due to holiday travel, residents may find themselves crossing state lines. Officers want drivers to know that the rules still apply, even when driving in new areas.



“If you’re caught breaking the law, if you’re caught driving impaired, you are going to get arrested. There is no tolerance, there is no leeway,” Johnson said.



According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, Labor Day is the second deadliest holiday.



Officers encourage drivers to make smart choices. They say it could save a life.



“There’s always someone out there who loves and cares about you and if you’re not taking care of yourself, you can’t take care of them,” said Robert Cannon, Lieutenant Public Affairs Officer for Florida Highway Patrol Troop A.



Residents can expect an increase in traffic stops and officers patrolling dangerous roads.



If you witness unsafe driving, you’re encouraged to call FHP (347) from your mobile phone.