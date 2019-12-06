Tree lighting illuminates Bay County Government Center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Families from across Bay County spent their evening at the Bay County Government Center for the 11th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Officials bought two new 20-foot trees to replace damaged ones from last year.

All who came to the event enjoyed like music from the Mosley High Choir and Band, hot chocolate and yummy cookies.

Santa Claus also made a visit to the event and took pictures with every child that wanted one.

County commissioners, Sheriff Tommy Ford, and other community leaders also took part in the fun.

The decorations will be on display throughout the month.

News 13 spoke with many children who were able to talk to Santa. You can see what they say they want for Christmas and why they think they should make the Nice List this year in the video above.

