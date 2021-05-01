Tree giveaway held for National Arbor Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Quality of Life Department held an event on Saturday morning to celebrate National Arbor Day.

They gave away 650 free River Birch and Magnolia trees to Panama City residents at Oakland Terrace Park.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services (IFAS) suggested for the city to give out these specific trees because they are native to the Panama City area.

The City of Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma says the trees they gave away were raised at local nurseries, and they were paid for through the Re-Tree Panama City nonprofit program.

“We get to interact with the citizens, and we also help them reclaim the canopy that we lost in Hurricane Michael,” DePalma said. “It’s vital to us to keep this initiative going strong, which is to get more trees back in Panama City.”

DePalma also says that the specific trees handed out today are known to be more resilient to storms as they develop, and they can grow to be around 60 feet tall.