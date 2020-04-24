Tree falls on top of home during Thursday’s severe weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The severe weather yesterday caused localized damage across the panhandle. One family in Bay County had a tree come right through their home, just seconds after taking shelter.

Derek Mayer of Panama City says he was painting in his home on Magnolia Beach Road when a tornado warning was issued.

Neighbors say they saw the tornado travel quickly down the road. Immediately, Mayer took his children to a safe area and sheltered in place.

Just seconds later, a tree tore through their home, right where he had been painting.

“It was really scary, the only way I can explain it is like if you were standing there and somebody shot a loud weapon next to you or something like a cannon. You know, it just was so quick and so fast that if I was standing 3 feet to the left, I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now,” said Derek Mayer, the resident who was home at the time.

Luckily, no one was hurt throughout the whole ordeal. Crews were able to remove the tree this morning. Now they begin the clean up process.