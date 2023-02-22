BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport firefighters battled the flames from a simulated helicopter crash this morning.

At the same time, a mutual aid call went out to neighboring departments.

EMS treated the passengers, local high school students playing the parts of victims.

“The triage team determines if they’re going to be transported where they’re going, what hospital, or if they don’t need to be transported, they can come to the terminal building and get reunited with their family members,” airport Deputy Executive Director Richard McConnell said.

Some were injured.

“I am patient 16, I have a fractured leg,” Natalie Villalobos said. “It’s pretty gory, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Others waited in the family assistance center to be reunited with loved ones.

The training provides agencies the opportunity to practice for emergencies in a coordinated operation.

“The airport is a small agency, doesn’t have a huge amount of resources so we rely heavily on mutual aid from the other agencies around the county in the area,” McConnell said.

And some of the students learned about the medical field.

“Just seeing how they prioritize who is most injured and they didn’t ignore the least injured,” Gabby Hays said.

“There’s like pregnancy people and people impaled and all, and you got to see how they did the treatments for all of them, it was really educational and really fun to learn and watch it,” Cailin Thompson said.

Cailin Thompson’s dad is a first responder.

“Whenever I was got brought over to the red blanket over there, he was working with me and it was really kind of fun,” Thompson said.

Airport officials and emergency agencies evaluate their emergency plans annually.

All the agencies will soon meet to discuss the results of Saturday’s exercise.