BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is preparing for what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend.

Experts said Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel days during the Fourth of July weekend.

The airlines have been plagued with flight cancellations the last few weekends, and that’s continuing this upcoming weekend.

Local airport officials said they have no control over that issue but are pledging to do their best to help passengers that get stranded. They said passengers can help this weekend.

“The July Fourth holiday is a big, both aircraft traveling opportunity and driving opportunity,” ECP Board Chairman Glen McDonald said. “We’d ask everyone to get to the airport as early as possible, pack as few bags as you can, give us extra time through the security checkpoint, and be patient.”

McDonald also said passengers should plan to get to the airport early to avoid construction delays. AAA is predicting 3.5 million people will fly this weekend.