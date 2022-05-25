BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With record-breaking numbers of travelers coming to the Emerald Coast, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) is trying to keep up with demands.

“Everything that would make a passenger happier and give them more room and more opportunities in the terminal, we’re going to try to address both in the short and the long term,” ECP Board Chairman Glen McDonald said.

McDonald said the short-term projects will hopefully handle increased passenger loads.

“When the airport was built, we were built with primarily regional jets that service the airport,” he said. “Now, we have only one or two airlines that even use regional jets, so we have a lot larger planes, a lot larger passenger loads, and we need more space for all of those passengers.”

During Wednesday’s board meeting, leaders discussed the ongoing plans for the expansion of baggage handling, the TSA checkpoint and parking spaces.

“There’s a lot of moving parts right now, and we’re excited that we can continue to grow this airport to meet the demands of the community,” Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

McClellan said they are working on all of the projects together, rather than as a priority list. It’s just going to come down to funding.

“I think that the way that our staff has laid out the construction projects that we just talked about, the roundabout in the front, the new hotel that we have here,” McDonald said. “There are a lot of things going on all over Bay County and we just want to do the best we can here at the airport.”

McClellan said Memorial Day traffic starts Thursday and runs through Tuesday. He said locals traveling this weekend should plan accordingly.