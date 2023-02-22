BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Transportation has opened another section of the roundabout at the entrance of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The eastbound lanes of the new State Road 388 opened Monday.

The new section of 388 joins Highway 79 at the Margaritaville development entrance.

Airport officials said the entire project is almost finished.

“In order to complete the demolition of the old 388 in front of the airport, we had to open up the roundabout and so now that the roundabout is opened and traffic is flowing both east and west, they’re going to tear up the old 388, complete the landscaping and finish the project,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Deputy Executive Director Richard McConnell said.

Once completed, State Road 388 will become County Road 388.