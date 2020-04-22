Travel bans affect Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Travel restrictions across the world have impacted airports across the nation and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is no exception. Ticket lines are empty.

The lack of passengers means a lack of revenue for the local airport; funds that were generated by the concession stands, restaurant, gift shops, and parking. These resources have gone unused with the lack of travelers through the area.

The airport was recently approved for 6.3 million dollars in federal stimulus money through the CARES Act, to aid in relief. Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan, however, believes more may be necessary.

“We think that the FAA calculated that wrong, as did two other airports in the state of Florida, so we are asking them to re-look at that.”

McClellan said the loss in revenue has not impacted any of the airport’s planned projects.

“It was important to keep projects moving, that this was a temporary blip in the radar. So what we approved a project for ramp design, we are continuing to move forward with projects. We are slowing down and making sure that we are spending money that is going to benefit the airport and community in the best way.”

Airport leadership say they are constantly exploring ways to most efficiently use the funding they have to aid in the recovery of the airport and community in the coming months.

