Trash clean up solutions have been discussed for South Walton beaches

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Private beach owners can expect to hear from Walton County Officials about trash clean-up soon.

At the last Walton County Commission meeting, board members along with the Tourist Development Council talked about wanting to see ways to better tidy up South Walton beaches.

At the meeting Tuesday morning, South Walton Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger states he has not had extra resources in the past two years, but he has come up with a few solutions.

“So logistically to do this, it can be done, we just need to add a few resources that would be in the form of about 125 garbage collection stations,” said Kellenberger. “At these garbage collection stations, we have about four of those stainless-steel hoops. We are going to need to add some personnel. We are asking for four people and two more trucks.”

Kellenberger anticipates these added resources will cost roughly $297,000. The areas he is most concerned about are along the west end of 30A at the Beach Highlands community, Blue Mountain Beach, and Gulf Trace to just name a few.

“Personnel and the trucks would be carried over every couple of years. The personnel cost includes wages like the PRTNI. The trucks like I said typically are advertised every three years.”

The county commission passed a motion for legal action to reach out to private beach owners so Kellenberger and his team can clean up more than just the current two-thirds of the beach.