Trampoline Park coming to Panama City Beach

The St. Joe Company plans to build and operate a Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Panama City Beach as part of a proposed mixed-use development on approximately 80 acres adjacent to the Pier Park lifestyle center.

Plans call for the Panama City Beach Sky Zone to be approximately 25,000 square feet, officials wrote in a news release. The Panama City Beach Sky Zone will feature a selection of attractions from Sky Zone’s repertoire of signature aerial activities that may include SkyNinja Warrior Courses, Zip Lines, Trapeze and Swing, Parkour Blox and interactive obstacles in the Challenge Zone foam pits. Sky Zone also offers special event opportunities for team building events, parties, school groups and corporate functions.

“We believe that Sky Zone is a great fit for Panama City Beach and the family-friendly Pier Park area,” said Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of Operations for St. Joe. “The combination of activities and unique programming that is planned for this Sky Zone location will provide an indoor, family-friendly recreation option for both visitors and local residents all year long.”

Plans call for the Panama City Beach Sky Zone to be the first business in St. Joe’s planned mixed use development on approximately 80 acres near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Powell Adams Road. The proposed development is intended to include a combination of entertainment and retail tenants, as well as accommodations and hospitality offerings.

“This development is ideally situated in the heart of Panama City Beach’s shopping, dining and entertainment district,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate for St. Joe. “We continue to field interest from potential tenants looking to join Sky Zone in bringing creative retail and entertainment concepts to Panama City Beach. With the growth of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport’s passenger count, new residential communities being developed and record numbers of visitors coming to Panama City Beach, we feel that now is the time to initiate this project and engage with businesses looking to join thriving retailers in the greater Pier Park area.”

St. Joe is currently in the design phase and intends to begin development of the infrastructure on this mixed-use development and construction on Sky Zone in early 2020.

The Panama City Beach Sky Zone and this new mixed-use development are two of at least 30 new residential, commercial or hospitality projects that St. Joe has or intends to initiate in 2019 or in early 2020.