PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Panama City Police Department will be conducting a training exercise today beginning around 5 p.m. at the Panama City City Hall Building at 501 Harrison Avenue.

Residents and visitors may notice a heavy police presence in the area of Harrison Avenue and

Grace Avenue around City Hall.

“We thank the public’s cooperation in avoiding the area of the exercise as we train officers to

better protect the city and the public,” officials wrote.