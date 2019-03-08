Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust in Washington County

In Washington County, traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for two men.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a deputy pulled over a vehicle for running through a stop sign.

During the stop, the deputy was advised by the driver, David Conrad, 44 of Greenhead, that he was in possession of marijuana.

In addition to the marijuana, the deputy located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in Conrad’s pocket. A total of more than 16 grams of methamphetamine was seized during the search.

Conrad was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conrad’s passenger, Michael Brady, 36 of Bay County, was arrested after officers found multiple items containing methamphetamine in Brady’s possession.

Both men were booked into the washington county jail.