Traffic shift set for Highway 98 in Walton County

The westbound U.S. 98 travel lanes between Emerald Bay and Seascape drives will be shifted to the south next week. 

“The traffic shift will provide space for a dedicated work zone to construct the new westbound travel lanes, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks,” Florida Department of Transportation officials wrote in a news release.”

The following restrictions will remain in place during this phase of work:

  • Drivers are only allowed to make right turns at side streets and driveways.
  • U-turns are only allowed at signalized intersections.
  • Pedestrians are routed to the newly constructed sidewalks located on the south side of the roadway between Emerald Bay Drive and Seascape Drive.

The new traffic configuration will remain in place until late 2020.

This section of U.S. 98 is the focus of a $42 million project to widen the roadway from four to six travel lanes. The widening project includes the construction of new sidewalks and bicycle lanes. 

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway, officials wrote. 

