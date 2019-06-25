Traffic restricted near Hathaway Bridge due to crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traffic near the Hathaway Bridge has been restricted to only one lane in each direction following a motor vehicle crash.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s office say they were searching for multiple subjects earlier in the day, and the subjects later got into the car accident near the Hathaway Bridge. They attempted to flee the scene but are now in custody.

Traffic is still moving slow, as only one lane in each direction is open.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

