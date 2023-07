First responders were on scene at this Thursday afternoon crash on Back Beach Road. – Kristen Kennedy

Update: Law enforcement officials said the roadway is now open.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An overturned camper was blocking westbound traffic on Back Beach Road Thursday afternoon.

First responders were on scene at about 2:30 p.m. after the wreck. The vehicle is blocking both westbound lanes near Moylan Road. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.