Traffic advisories for construction work in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay county as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Bay County:

State Road (S.R.) 390 from Baldwin Road to Jenks Avenue – No lane closures are planned for the coming week. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and provisions are in place that will double speeding fines while workers are present in the area.

– No lane closures are planned for the coming week. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and provisions are in place that will double speeding fines while workers are present in the area. S.R. 390 from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77 – No lane closures are planned for the coming week. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and provisions are in place that will double speeding fines while workers are present in the area

– No lane closures are planned for the coming week. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and provisions are in place that will double speeding fines while workers are present in the area S.R. 390 from 23rd Street to Baldwin Road – Water and sewer lines are being relocated in advance of widening the roadway. Work is taking place off the travel lanes with few, if any, traffic impacts. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. Please be alert for construction workers, vehicles, and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Water and sewer lines are being relocated in advance of widening the roadway. Work is taking place off the travel lanes with few, if any, traffic impacts. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. Please be alert for construction workers, vehicles, and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. East Avenue over Watson Bayou Bridge Replacement –East Avenue will be closed for new bridge construction . Additional improvements include reconstructing adjacent roadway approaches with earthwork, drainage, asphalt paving, guardrail, fencing and signing and pavement markings. Motorists will utilize marked detour routes through spring 2020.

–East Avenue will be closed for new bridge construction Additional improvements include reconstructing adjacent roadway approaches with earthwork, drainage, asphalt paving, guardrail, fencing and signing and pavement markings. Motorists will utilize marked detour routes through spring 2020. S.R. 388 Roadway Construction – Drivers may experience intermittent daytime lane closures near the entrance of the Northwest Florida International Airport as barrier walls are being installed at West Bay Parkway.

– Drivers may experience intermittent daytime lane closures near the entrance of the Northwest Florida International Airport as barrier walls are being installed at West Bay Parkway. Hutchison Boulevard at Clara Avenue for new Traffic Signal Installation – Monday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the westbound lanes of Hutchison Boulevard will experience nighttime intermittent lane closures while crews work to install mast arms on the new traffic signal. The eastbound lanes of Hutchison Boulevard will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for installation of traffic signal mast arms for the eastbound lanes.

– Monday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the westbound lanes of Hutchison Boulevard will experience nighttime intermittent lane closures while crews work to install mast arms on the new traffic signal. The eastbound lanes of Hutchison Boulevard will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for installation of traffic signal mast arms for the eastbound lanes. S.R. 368A (Collegiate Dr.) from West of Moody Avenue to 23rd Street Road Widening – Motorist should expect intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Monday, April 27, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for road widening activities. These closures will continue until this project is complete .

Motorist should expect intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Monday, April 27, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for road widening activities. These closures will continue until this project is complete S.R. 77 from Southport to South of Washington County Line Resurfacing – Motorist should expect daytime lane closures, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., through mid-May 2020 for resurfacing activities.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.