Traffic accident sends one to the hospital

courtesy: Bay County Traffic Cameras

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — According to Panama City Beach officials, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Friday after a traffic accident.

The accident took place on Back Beach Road near Richard Jackson Boulevard around 3:00 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened on the westbound lanes. They say two lanes of traffic stopped to let a vehicle pull out in the area of Home Depot but the cars in the third lane didn’t stop. A vehicle hit an SUV turning out.

City officials say a vehicle was on fire and one person was taken to a local hospital.

Panama City Beach Police and Fire responded.

