BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of potential traffic delays.

Deputies say the traffic light near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 2301 was damaged due to an accident and is now inoperable.

Deputies are warning drivers to use caution and treat the broken light as a four-way stop and to avoid the area if necessary or expect delays.

Crews are working on repairing the light, but it is unknown when it will once again be operational.