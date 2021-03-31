Tracy Basford wins Remarkable Woman of the Year

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– In honor of Women’s History Month, News 13 has been bringing you some remarkable women of the Panhandle.

You’ve met four women from different counties, all with very different backgrounds who were nominated by some of the important people in their lives.

News 13 has announced the final winner, Tracy Basford.

Tracy Basford lives for her students. She has had a 24-year career in education and currently works as a reading and inclusion teacher at Altha Public School.

Basford said the key to being a good teacher is having “mercy and grace,” with each and every student.

While she has given a lot to her students, she feels they have given a lot to her, especially after she lost her husband to cancer in a matter of months.

News 13 met Basford at school where her students and staff planned a surprise and congratulated her on the honor.

Basford said the title is gratifying, but she is just doing her job.

“It’s just humbling, but if you turn that camera around you’d see remarkable everywhere,” she said.

Basford was nominated by her sister-in-law who was also in attendance.

She said she wishes her late husband, Glenn could be in attendance, but knows that he is watching over her from heaven.