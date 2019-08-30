Tracking the Tropics: Live Update as Hurricane Dorian grows stronger

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday night and is projected to hit Florida much harder than expected.

“[An] Air Force plane finds Dorian a little stronger,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

The storm is currently moving across the Atlantic with winds increasing up to 110 miles per hour. It’s expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Monday, possibly creating swells, rip current conditions and the threat of flash flooding.

As of 8 a.m., Dorian was about 255 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and 505 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. It was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, according to the NHC.