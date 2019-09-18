Tracking the Tropics: 3 systems active in Atlantic, more possible disturbances coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is tracking several tropical systems in the Atlantic with more potentially on the way.

Hurricane Humberto remains a major Category 3 hurricane as of Wednesday afternoon. Humberto is about 195 miles west of Bermuda and has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Humberto is threatening Bermuda, which is currently under a hurricane warning. The NHC says it will remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday but will then begin a steady weakening trend.

Tropical Storm Jerry is strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean. The system is about 855 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Jerry remains a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The NHC says Jerry will likely become a hurricane by late Thursday.

There are no hazards affecting land at this point and no coastal watches or warnings in place.

Tropical Depression Imelda formed near Texas on Tuesday and quickly developed to become Tropical Storm Imelda. It made landfall near Freeport, bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding as it moved north.

Heavy rains and significant flash flooding will spread inland over eastern Texas in the coming days, the NHC says.

The NHC is also tracking some new possible disturbances that could develop.

WFLA Meteorologists Ian Oliver and Amanda Holly will be joined by WMBB Meteorologist Samantha Lucey Wednesday afternoon to take a look ahead at those potential disturbances. Watch Tracking the Tropics live at 1:30 p.m. ET for details.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday, becoming the tenth named storm of the 2019 season.

The system has continued to strengthen as it moves over the Atlantic and may become a hurricane near or north of the Leeward Islands later this week.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jerry is located about 855 miles east of the Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The storm is moving west-northwest at about 13 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Hurricane Humberto has picked up strength and is currently threatening Bermuda.

The NHC says the system’s large hurricane-force wind field has continued to expand.

The Category 3 storm is about 195 miles west of the island territory with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The NHC issued its final advisory for Tropical Storm Imelda at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Imelda formed as a depression near the Texas coast Tuesday afternoon and made landfall near Freeport, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding are spreading inland as the storm continues to move.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Imelda is about 65 miles north of Houston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour.

The storm is moving north at 5 miles per hour.

Flash flood watches are in effect for southeast Texas and extreme southwest Louisiana.