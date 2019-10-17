Tracking the Tropics as tropical storm warnings issued

TAMPA, Fla., (WFLA) — News 13s sister station WFLA in Tampa is tracking the tropics this afternoon.

Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to form in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday night.

The following counties are under a tropical storm warning: Bay, parts of Walton, Gulf, and Franklin.

The following counties are under a tropical storm watch: Calhoun, Washington, parts of Walton, Holmes, Jackson, and Liberty.

The Panhandle can expect two to four inches of rain with isolated areas potentially seeing five inches. The system is expected to bring a storm surge of three to five feet from Indian Pass to just south of Crystal River.