Toxic chemicals found in the fish living in Mobile/Baldwin rivers

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast and other bodies of water in Alabama have made the list for containing toxic chemicals. Some of these chemicals can accumulate in fish.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) sent out the 2020 Alabama Fish Consumption Advisories last month.

WKRG News 5 has a breakdown of the bodies of water in Mobile and Baldwin Counties that you need to know about.

Alabama Gulf Coast:

King Mackerel found off the coast of both Baldwin and Mobile counties are at risk. ADPH says fish under 39 inches have no restriction. King Mackerel over 39 inches contain levels of mercury and is listed as Do Not Eat.

MOBILE COUNTY:

Largemouth bass found in Portersville Bay at Rabbit Creek Upstream of the confluence with Dog River are listed as Do Not Eat.

The following are for the Mobile River:

All species found in Cold Creek, at river mile 27.0. are listed as Do Not Eat Any for Mercury.

for Mercury. Black crappie and Largemouth bass in David Lake (river mile 41.3) are listed as 2 meals/month (Mercury)

Largemouth bass in Hog Bayou at the buried pipeline crossing 0.5 miles upstream from mouth are listed as 1 meal/month (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Halls Mills Creek upstream of the confluence with the Dog River. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass found in Fowl River (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Bayou Sara Approximately 0.75 miles upstream of Gunnison Creek. (Mercury)

The following are for the Big Creek Reservoir:

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in the lake. (Mercury)

Largemouth bass in the lake. (Mercury) Channel catfish is listed at 2 meals/month. (Mercury)

Yellow bullhead is at 1 meal/month (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Black Creek Approximately 1.4 miles upstream of the Black Creek, Mobile River, Bayou Sara confluence. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any fish in Chickasaw Creek (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any fish in Cold Creek Swamp from confluence of Cold Creek with the Mobile River west through the swamp. (Mercury)

The following are for the Escatawpa River:

Do Not Eat Any Blacktail redhorse In the vicinity of US Hwy 98 bridge west of Wilmer. (Mercury)

Blacktail redhorse In the vicinity of US Hwy 98 bridge west of Wilmer. (Mercury) Channel catfish 1 meal/month (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass (Mercury)

Largemouth bass (Mercury) Do Not Eat Any Spotted bass (Mercury)

BALDWIN COUNTY:

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Turkey Branch Upstream of the Fish River confluence. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in the Tensaw River at the L&N Railroad crossing. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any fish in Polecat Creek Upstream of confluence with Fish River. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Negro Slough at Tensaw River, upstream of the confluence with the Tensaw River (Mercury) Channel catfish are listed at 2 meals/month (Mercury)

Blue catfish are listed at 2 meals/month in Mifflin Lake, between the Middle and Tensaw Rivers. Largemouth bass are also at 2 meals/month (Mercury)

Largemouth bass are listed at 1 meal/month in Middle River, 4.5 miles above its confluence with the Tensaw River (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Magnolia River approximately 2.5 miles upstream of Weeks Bay. Area just upstream of Weeks Creek and Magnolia River confluence (Mercury)

The following are for Fish River:

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in vicinity of confluence with Polecat Creek approximately 1 mile upstream of County Road 32 bridge. Black crappie is listed at 1 meal/month (Mercury)

Largemouth bass in vicinity of confluence with Polecat Creek approximately 1 mile upstream of County Road 32 bridge. Black crappie is listed at 1 meal/month (Mercury) Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass approximately 2 miles upstream of US Highway 98 bridge in the vicinity of Waterhole Branch/Fish River confluence just above the 2 islands. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any fish in Cowpen Creek upstream of confluence with Fish River. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Bon Secour River in the vicinity of County Road 10 bridge. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Bay Minette Creek in the vicinity of AL Hwy 225 bridge. (Mercury) Channel catfish are listed at 2 meals/month (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Wolf Creek At Swift Church Road. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Styx River in the vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing. Channel catfish are listed as 1 meal/month (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Sandy Creek Due east of Barin Navy Field approximately 1.0 mile downstream of US Hwy 98 and approximately 2.0 miles upstream of the confluence with Wolf Creek. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any fish in Perdido River in the vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing. (Mercury)

Red drum is listed at 2 meals/month in Perdido Bay at mid-channel south of Chambers Point. Between Grassy Point and Chambers Point. (Mercury) Speckled trout is also at 2 meals/month (Mercury)

Largemouth bass is listed as 1 meal/month in Miflin Creek at County Road 20. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Lake Shelby in Gulf State Park. (Mercury)

Do Not Eat Any Largemouth bass in Blackwater River at the area between the mouth of the river and the pipeline crossing southeast of Robertsdale. (Mercury) Blacktail redhorse is listed at 2 meals/month (Mercury)

For the map and full county breakdown, see the full list here.

ADPH worked with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to test waters and create the advisories.

