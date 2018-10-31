Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Individuals Displaced by Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A town hall meeting will be held Thursday, November 1st to discuss those who live in public housing that were displaced by Hurricane Michael.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m and will be held at the First Providence Community Baptist church located at 5209 East 11th street in Panama City.
FEMA representatives, legal services, city officials and school district representatives will be in attendance to answer any questions and assist.
The meeting is sponsored by the Bay County branch of the NAACP and all are welcome to attend.
