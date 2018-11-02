Town Hall Meeting Held To Help Those Displaced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - With countless displaced and searching for a place to just survive the night, the Bay County branch of NAACP took action to help those affected.

"We are here at the First Providence Community Missionary Baptist Church and our reason for being here is information. We had representatives from FEMA, representatives from legal aid services and several other group who were here to empower the people," explained Dr. Rufus Wood Jr., NAACP Bay County branch president.

A town hall meeting taking place at First Providence Community Baptist Church, 5209 E. 11th St., Panama City, FL, to answer questions and assist locals.

"Because there are lots of displaced people in this city, around the city and the surrounding areas from this hurricane. We came to find out if there was any emergency or immediate help for us," said Tamber Nichols, Bay County resident.

"Everybody is doing about everything they can. You have all kinds of volunteer organizations here. The Disaster Recovery Center is a one stop shop. They can go there and get a lot more information on all the volunteer organizations that are available for people," stressed Charles Cooper, FEMA Bay County task force lead.

Some finding what they sought for, others unable to do so.

"We got told that it was a process, they're working on it, and it's going to be longer. We're just trying to figure out how to survive each day," said Nichols.

"It impacted the rich, the poor, the educated, the uneducated, blacks, white. It did not discriminate so we have to stick together in order to rebuild and revitalize our community," emphasized Dr. Rufus Wood Jr.

Another town hall meeting is planned to take place at the same location, starting at 5pm on November 8.

