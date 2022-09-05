PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are no doubts tourists visiting over the holiday weekend left behind a lot of trash on the beach, including cigarette butts.

While it’s likely the city council soon bans smoking on beaches, It’s important to know that county officials don’t have the same plans.

Many pro-smoking tourists said they are going to take a close look at the laws next time they plan to visit.

If the Panama City Beach City Council passes a smoking ban ordinance at their next meeting, they could become one of the first Florida municipal governments to ban smoking on beaches.

“I would not come back because smoking is real,” Georgia Tourist Casey Valdillez said.

Several pro-smoking tourists like Valdillez said they regularly visit PCB.

Valdillez said she believes it’s her right to smoke on the beach.

“I come very often and when I come to Panama City Beach I love to smoke a cigarette in the open air on the beach and be respectful about it and not kill the pelicans.”

Michael Stamper and his family came in from Virginia for the holiday weekend.

He is on the same page as Valdillez.

“Banning smoking on the beach, I don’t see why it would really bother anyone to not ban it because a lot of people out here smoke,” Stamper said. “Several people that come to the beach smoke so I don’t see why they would want to do that.”

City officials are waiting for legal direction on the ordinance.

Many of them see cigarette butts littering the beach as the main problem.

Brandi Wynn, a non-smoker visiting from Alabama, shared her observation.

“They are everywhere. I see more cigarette butts than I see birds.”

It’s difficult for cleaning crews to rake up the butts.

Wynn said she would love to see smoking banned on the beaches.

“It bothers me because of the kids and even for the ones that don’t smoke,” Wynn said. “You know, at least let us have that choice to decide if we want to be around that because this is you know a family fun environment.”

Some smokers said they might change their minds if the city provided designated smoking spots.

“I would appreciate that but it’d have to be pretty, what’s the word,” Valdillez said. “Closeby.”

Stamper agrees and said he would prefer them to be every 50-100 feet.

Last month city council member Mary Coburn said she thought the city might need to consider designated smoking spots.

Some smoking tourists said they are not allowed to smoke at their hotel.

They worry if smoking is banned on beaches, it will become really difficult to smoke while on vacation.