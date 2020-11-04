Tourist Development Tax Referendum expected for North Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Currently, there isn’t a tourist development tax referendum north of the Bay, this also being referred to as a bed tax.

However, that looks like its about to change.

Currently, in South Walton, there is a 5% bed tax collected from short-term rentals. And now there will be a 2% bed tax added to short term stays areas north of the bay.

Over 55% of North Walton residents voting were for this tax referendum.

President and CEO of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce Megan Harrison has been an advocate for this addition to the north.

“Passing this tax is a great opportunity for our communities north of the bay especially our small businesses and our economic development opportunities,” Harrison said. “Once we can begin to promote those opportunities it will just bring to light how great of a place it is. And hopefully, we will get to see some diversity in businesses that locate to the area north of the bay. New jobs and new creation for folks who live there and improvement in our quality of place.”

Harrison says this means the south Walton TDC will be expanding and two elected northern officials will join the TDC.