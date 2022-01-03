Tornado confirmed in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Sunday near Defuniak Springs.

Agency meteorologists surveyed the area affected Monday morning and said this type of weather event is pretty rare for the time of year.

“We confirmed that there was a brief EF0 tornado that touched down and did damage to some trees, a couple of mobile homes, and some outbuildings,” NWS Meteorologist Mark Wool said. “We estimate the maximum winds from this tornado were about 80 MPH which makes it an EF0 rated tornado.”

Wool estimated the tornado was only on the ground for about a minute, traveling about 220 yards.

“It was crazy man. I thought I was going to die right then and there,” tornado survivor William Hurley said. “It was crazy. It was Bryn, my dad… and it’s like I was in God’s hands right there.”

Walton County Emergency Management officials responded to the area to aid those affected by the tornado.

“There were a few homes that had some extensive damage to them so we brought out some tarps,” Emergency Management Planning Coordinator Donna Free said. “We assisted the volunteer fire department, the Liberty Fire Department that was out there, and Walton County Fire Rescue to help them cover some of the damage to the homes so that the extra severe weather that was going to come in was not going to cause any more damage.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the storm.

Wool said February, March, and April are the most active months for tornados and recommended you should prepare a severe weather plan in advance.